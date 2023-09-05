Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to inaugurate the 6th edition of GlobalExhibition of services on 14th November

Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to inaugurate the 6th edition of GlobalExhibition of services on 14th November2 min read
The 6th edition of the Global Exhibition on Services is here. Organized
by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) under the aegis of the Department of
Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, GES 2023 is being
organized from 14-16th November 2023 at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.
The event will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,.
As part of India’s ongoing G20 Presidency events, GES 2023 is themed “India Serves”. It will
witness the participation of Chief Ministers, Senior Cabinet Ministers, Policy Makers, CEOs of
Indian & Global Multinationals, Thought Leaders, Industry Titans, Innovators and hundreds of
international buyers from a cross spectrum of global services industry.
This prestigious showcase is poised to unite services stakeholders from every corner of India
under one roof, demonstrating the nation’s prowess in the services domain. In addition to the
above, GES 2023 would also showcase over 500 exhibitors and invite 800+ overseas business
guests providing an unparalleled opportunity for the global industry to collaborate & catalyze
bilateral and multi-lateral trade in services from India.
GES will also witness an initiative titled ‘Atithi’ focused on Medical Value Tourism in India. This
dedicated segment will be attended by 250+ business visitors, 100+ Indian Medical Tourism
companies and 200+ knowledge sessions by International speakers. ‘Atithi’ will focus on India s
unique position as an unrivaled medical tourism destination.
Mr Abhay Sinha, Director General, Services Export Promotion Council shared, “The Global
Exhibition on the Indian Services Sector is a platform for India to showcase its capabilities and
forge global partnerships. It will serve as a testament to India’s economic dynamism and its ever-
evolving services sector. Attendees can expect to witness a diverse range of service companies
from IT, healthcare, finance, hospitality, and many more. This event underscores our commitment
to fostering international collaborations while showcasing the incredible potential of our services
industry.”
The exhibition will provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and
business partnerships, with attendees gaining insights from prominent speakers, thought leaders,
and experts during insightful panel discussions, seminars, and interactive sessions.
Strengthening SEPC’s commitment to facilitating international interactions, foreign guests and
speakers will bring their invaluable perspectives to the event, enriching discussions and inspiring
collaborations that transcend borders.