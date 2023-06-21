Home

Honey Singh Receives Death Threat From Canada Based Gangster Goldie Brar: ‘I am Scared of Death’

Honey Singh has recently revealed that he has received death threat from Canada based Gangster Goldie Brar.

Honey Singh Claims Receiving Death Threat From Goldie Brar: Honey Singh, known for his rap music and chartbuster Bollywood tracks is facing a horrifying situation. The singer-rapper recently revealed that he has received death threat from Canada based gangster Goldie Brar. He admitted that he and his family are terrified. Honey told about his concerns regarding investigation on the matter and also opened up on seeking police protection. Recently, actor Salman Khan has also been given Y+ security after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill him multiple times. Celebrities are often the target of criminals and there have been instances where the security arrangements have to be beefed up to avoid any unforeseen threats.

HONEY SINGH OPENS UP ON RECIEVING DEATH THREAT

Honey, in an interaction with India TV said, “I’ve received a death threat. I and my staff have received calls claiming to be from Goldie Brar. I have requested CP sir to give me security and investigate this. I am really scared.” he further added, “I’ve been asked not to speak about it much as this matter will be investigated. I have given evidence. This has happened for the first time with me in my life. People have always showered me with love. This is the first time that I have received such a threat. My entire family is scared. Who isn’t scared of death? I have always been scared of one thing, and that’s death. I have asked for security, for protection. The call is from an international number. A few of them are calls and some are voice notes.”

The Mumbai police had received a complaint against the singer and his manager for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a person in April 2023. The complainant was owner of an event management company. Honey responded on Instagram and wrote, “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for.”

