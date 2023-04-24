Home

Honey Singh Remembers Diljit Dosanjh Not Giving Him ‘Much Credit’ For Album

Honey Singh says he once composed an album for Diljit Dosanjh but he didn’t give ‘much credit’ to him. Read on.

Honey Singh remembers the time when he composed music for Diljit Dosanjh (Photo edited by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Mumbai: Singer and rapper Honey Singh has recalled the time when he wasn’t as big as he is today. The musician, in his latest interview, mentioned Diljit Dosanjh and said he wasn’t given ‘much credit’ for the song that he once composed for the fellow singer. While Diljit is creating history for India at Coachella these days, Honey Singh is gearing up for the release of his documentary.

During his appearance on Shehnaaz Gill‘s show ‘Desi Vibes’, Honey Singh said he makes music for himself and he would never release something he isn’t sure about. The ‘Brown Rang’ singer said, “When I shifted to Punjab in 2007, I was a music producer between 2007-2012 and many of my albums became a hit. I had done Diljit’s album The Next Level. So I designed the whole album in one year. I did not get much credit for that.”

He went on to say that music makes him happy and that’s what he wants to achieve at the end of the day. Honey added, “But I don’t work for credit. I have worked for myself and to make myself happy. I have never worked to make anyone else happy. I release the songs only if I like them.”

Honey Singh took a hiatus of a few years to work on his health recently after which he’s once again back to composing music and rapping for himself and Bollywood movies. In an interview with india.com earlier this year, Honey talked about manifesting things in the universe and never fearing big things in life. He said he believes in always reaching out for the stars. Honey said, “God has given me more than what I ever deserved but I will never stop asking. I will dream big and manifest the biggest of achievements for myself. HE asks us to dream big but also to be ready to put in enough effort to fulfil those dreams. I have never feared working hard.”











