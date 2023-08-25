Honour the eternal, sacred bonds of Raksha Bandhan with De Beers Forevermark diamond jewellery

Every year, the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings, honouring the love between them. This year, De Beers Forevermark is adding its own special touch to make the day even more special by presenting its exquisite range of bracelets and bangles from its Forevermark Avaanti and Forevermark Icon collections.

The Forevermark Avaanti Collection features pieces that represent a ripple symbolising the start of something new. The Forevermark Icon™ Collection pays tribute to the brand’s iconic motif and draws inspiration from the exquisite beauty of the stars in the South African night sky and the iconic outline of a diamond.

Each of the responsibly and ethically-sourced, De Beers Forevermark natural diamonds bear a unique inscription that certifies its exceptional quality and authenticity. The brand’s rigorous selection process ensures that only the most beautiful and rare diamonds are part of these collections.

Timeless Elegance in Bracelets: Both the collections showcase an array of sparkling diamond bracelets, including the classic tennis bracelets and chain bracelets and that remind one of the timeless natures of sibling relationships. These bracelets are meticulously crafted with brilliant De Beers Forevermark natural pave diamonds and are set in 18k yellow, white or rose gold, adding to their allure.

Bangles that Transcend Time: Bangles from both these collections exude sophistication and style, be it the pave closed or open bangles or the pave bypass bangles, with their intricate designs and exceptional craftsmanship making them ideal Raksha Bandhan gifts. Each of these bracelets are set in 18k yellow, white or rose gold.

So, this Raksha Bandhan, strengthen your bonds with your siblings by gifting them a piece of De Beers Forevermark’s brilliance. To experience the Forevermark Avaanti and Forevermark Icon collections firsthand, visit the brand’s official website https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/online-store/or head to the nearest De Beers Forevermark store. To locate a store near you click on https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/store-locator/

