How Priyanka Chopra Re-Defined Being a ‘Quintessential Bollywood Heroine’

How Priyanka Chopra Re-Defined Being a ‘Bollywood Heroine’: Priyanka Chopra has emerged as the unstoppable force to reckon with ever since her entry into the entertainment industry. From winning global beauty pageant to becoming a Bollywood actress and later fulfilling her dream of becoming an international pop-singer, Priyanka has come a long way. As the Citadel actress turns 41, she is recognized as an international actress-producer-singer and a philanthropist. However, the lesser-known side of her story is something only the 90s kids and millenials have witnessed. She has been able to achieve stardom not just in India but in Hollywood due to her undying resilience and tenacity.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S DAD ASHOK CHOPRA INSPIRED HER TO PURUSE HER DREAMS

Priyanka had once narrated few memories of her childhood and how her late father Dr Ashok Chopra instilled the confidence in her to never be afraid of pursuing her dreams. The actress had revealed in one of her interviews when her Dad told her the story of The Ugly Duckling and the way it impacted her to believe in her dreams and aspirations. Recalling another sweet memory Priyanka had said that Dr Chopra promised her to gift her favourite doll if she comes first in the class. She then revealed that her whole room was filled with dolls as she consistently stood first. Her dedication and hunger to achieve more is the reason she has been able to pull off challenging characters in films like Aitraaz, Fashion, Saat Khoon Maaf and Mary Kom.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SCORCHED THE SCREENS WITH ANDAAZ AND AITRAAZ

Priyanka made her debut with Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer The Hero – Love Story of a Spy and then gave blockbuster the very same year with Andaaz, featuring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. In both films she played the second lead but did not end up being stereotyped. Unlike other actors Priyanka’s career didn’t get affected due to her playing supporting roles in her first two films. Be it the feisty, bold, bubbly and sensuous Jiya Singhania in Andaaz or the ambitious and conniving Sonia Kapoor in Aitraaz, the actress nailed her roles with utmost conviction. In both films her chemistry with Akshay Kumar was hailed.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA REDEFINED THE PROTRAYAL OF WOMEN IN HINDI FILMS

Priyanka had to enact some intimate scenes in Andaaz and Aitraaz, yet she did not get the bold heroine tag as was the case with most movies with steamy scenes at that time. The reason behind it was, it was lesser about the physical depiction but the attitude. In the track I Wanna Make Love to You from Aitraaz, Priyanka’s character seduces Akshay while wearing a pantsuit. The song showcases how a woman uninhibited and unapologetic about her sexuality is forceful and impulsive for her desires. The actress further pushed the envelope with Fashion and Saat Khoon Maaf. Most of her roles were unconventional and ahead of the times as they were part of experimental cinema. A mainstream Bollywood heroine was expected to be girl-next-door and wear traditional attires in order to cater to the masses. Priyanka broke that mould and redefined the modern Indian woman. It was also proven by the success of her films that the audiences have matured and are willing to accept women characters who are progressive and unabashedly vocal about their ambitions and needs.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA ALWAYS WENT OUT OF HER COMFORT ZONE

Priyanka’s performances in films like Kaminey, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, The Sky is Pink and The White Tiger speak volume about her range as an artist. She later went on to pursue her singing career with her singles – In My City and Exotic. Her spy series Quantico was well received and also won her the People’s Choice Award for Favourite Actress twice in 2016 and 2017. Despite the mixed reaction from critics, Priyanka made another achievement by working in Citadel which had Russo Brothers as Executive Producers. The filmmaker duo hailed the actress at par with Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans.

Priyanka is the perfect example of how to walk the talk. Her dedication towards the craft and hunger to achieve the impossible is similar to the rags to riches story of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Tom Cruise. Wishing a happy birthday to the ‘Dark Horse’ of cinema, as termed by filmmaker Sunil Darshan.

