Home

Entertainment

Hrithik is The Man We Need in Our Life as He Holds GF Saba’s Heels at Party, See Pic

Hrithik Roshan should get the best boyfriend award for carrying his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad’s heels in his hands at Nita Ambani’s party. See the adorable picture.

Hrithik Roshan Carries Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Heels in His Hands at Party, Fans Say ‘Best Boyfie’

The best boyfriend award goes to actor Hrithik Roshan! A picture of Hrithik has gone viral on the internet where he was spotted holding his girlfriend Saba Azad’s stilettoes at Nita Ambani’s cultural ceremony. Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai where Saba wore a red custom-made saree gown by Amit Aggarwal.

Much like us, Saba must have also got her foot swollen and painful after wearing heels. For her rescue, Hrithik took charge to carry her heels all over the party in his hand so that she could walk barefoot with ease. When Saba’s designer Amit Aggarwal took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of her dress, the netizens spotted Hrithik and started sending heart emojis for being such a sport and the best man for her.

Fans praised Hrithik Roshan for being the best boyfriend to Saba Azad

A social media user wrote, “Love how @hrithikroshan is oh so casually holding those sandals! 👌”. Another fan wrote, “He is the best boyfriend, boys please note.” The third user wrote, “Loved your design!!!!! And also that @hrithikroshan is carrying his bae’s heels in his hand… Awww.. 😍😍😍”.

For the second day at NMACC, Saba Azad wore a custom-made red saree-gown which was an ode to the intricacies of Indian craftsmanship and textiles but with a contemporary spin. It marries two textiles — a vintage Banarasi brocade crafted in gold threads and a structured body. The bustier was pleated with signature unique material and structured along the bust to sculpt the body. This molding flows into the sleeves as well. But it’s the draping technique of the Banarasi saree that blurs the distinction between a saree and a gown.

What do you think about Hrithik Roshan’s gesture? Let us know in the comment section below.











