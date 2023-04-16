Hrithik Roshan Fans Express Anger After His Bodyguard Pushes Delivery Person Who Wanted a Selfie

Home

Hrithik Roshan’s Fans Express Anger After His Bodyguard Pushes Delivery Person Who Wanted a Selfie – Video

Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard pushes his fan who was taking selfie with the actor. Here’s how the internet reacted.

In the Bollywood industry, the bodyguards of superstars are often responsible for managing crowds, ensuring that the celebrity is not harassed or approached inappropriately by fans or paparazzi, and maintaining a safe environment. In situations where a fan or paparazzo tries to approach a celebrity without permission, it is possible that the guard may intervene to prevent any potential harm or intrusion on the celebrity’s privacy. Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan faced a challenge when his fan tried to take a picture with him.

Hrithik’s security guard was seen pushing away a fan who tried taking a picture with the actor outside a restaurant here. A video of Hrithik was shared on a paparazzi account, where he was seen with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. In the clip, Hrithik was seen walking toward his car and waiting for the others to join him. A food delivery person tried taking a selfie with the actor and he leaned toward him. However, his security guard pushed him.

Netizens Didn’t like the way Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard behaved with his fan. A user on the comments wrote, “Humlogo ki wajhe se ye Sab h ur us bechare ko kaise dhakka de diya ye log smjhte kya h apne aap ko..😡😡”. Another wrote, “Aise arrogant logo ko Boycott karna hi chahiye !! 😡”. “I felt bad for that Swiggy guy the way he was pushed away.. would have let him have one selfie 😢”, wrote the third user.

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in December 2000. They welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006, Hridaan was born in 2008. The childhood lovers separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 2024.











