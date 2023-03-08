Home

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Gets Trolled For Ditching ‘Rang And Bhang’ on Holi For Workout: ‘Kitne Boring Ho Yaar’ – Watch Viral Video

Hrithik Roshan shares a video on Instagram, telling all that he didn’t play with colours while celebrating Holi this year and instead organised a family workout session. Now, netizens who are mighty impressed with the actor’s dedication towards workout, feels that it’s boring to not play Holi on the holi-day.

Hrithik Roshan Gets Trolled For Ditching ‘Rang And Bhang’ on Holi For Workout: ‘Kitne Boring Ho Yaar’ – Watch Viral Video

Hrithik Roshan trolled on Holi: Hrithik Roshan shared a Holi special video on social media on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram and dropped a family special workout video, telling his fans that they ditched ‘rang and bhang’ on the festival and went for a rather ‘healthy’ Holi by opting for a family workout session.

The video showed Hrithik, his two kids Hrehaan and Hridaan, along with Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni, Pashmina Roshan, and other members of the family indulging in a family workout session. The caption on the actor’s post read, “No rang or bhang , just sweat n fun ! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare !

Happy Holi beautiful people!

How’s your Holi going? (sic).”

CHECK OUT HRITHIK ROSHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO ON HOLI HERE:

While the fans are usually so appreciative of Hrithik’s workout tips, this time, most of them commented to say traditional days like festivals deserve special treatment. Many fans wrote how it’s too boring to not play Holi on Holi-day and it also ruins the essence of the festival. One person wrote, “Kitne boring ho gaye ho yar 🥲 (sic),” another said, “I’m a fan but this is so weird and boring lol at least colours laga ke workout kar lete and pool mein exercises kar lete. 🥱 (sic).”

Hrithik’s current partner, Saba Azad, is not seen in the video. However, the two are going very strong and their video recently went viral among the fans where the two were seen kissing each other goodbye at the airport. On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for his upcoming movie Fighter which also features Deepika Padukone in the lead.

What are your thoughts on preaching about workout on a traditionally festive day?











