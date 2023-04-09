Home

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra And Other B-Town Celebs Support Preity Zinta on Violation of Privacy

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of Preity Zinta on violation of her privacy.

Hrithik Roshan And Priyanka Chopra Support Preity Zinta: Preity Zinta recently faced two unexpected events where her privacy was violated by unknown people. From a specially abled man chasing her car to a lady planting a wet kiss on her daughter Gia’s mouth, the actor had an unpleasant experience in Mumbai. Preity has shifted her base to Los Angeles after getting married to Gene Goodenough where they live with their daughter. She was so much disturbed by the two incidents that she posted the video of the man following her car and also mentioned how the media mocked her. She wrote a long Instagram post about the same. Now, her former co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Rampal have stepped in to support her.

CHECK OUT PREITY ZINTA’S VIRAL POST:

HRITHIK ROSHAN AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA SUPPORT PREITY ZINTA

Hrithik commented “❤️ Well done Pree.” While Priyanka wrote “🙌👏😮.” Malaika Arora pointed out that “U said it out loud n clear 🙌.” Candian YouTuber Lily Sing commented “Good on you for standing up for yourself ❤️ I know that can be hard. But it’s important and true ❤️.” Arjun Rampal also wrote “Next time give me a call will sort them out. ❤️.” Preity had written on her Instagram handle “2 events this week have left me a bit shaken.1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene. U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive.”

PREITY ZINTA SAYS THAT PEOPLE SHOULD REALISE THAT CELEBS ARE ALSO HUMANS:

The actor also opined “The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread. I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am. I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story. Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities. I sincerely hope that the photographers that ask us for photos, videos & sound bytes also have the grace, humanity & maturity to act & help in the future instead of filming & laughing cuz most of the time it’s not funny.”

Preity made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. She has also worked in films like Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Jaan-E-Mann.

