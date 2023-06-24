Home

Hrithik Roshan recently gave a sweet response to an elderly lady who proposed him at a public event.

Hrithik Roshan Reacts as Elderly Lady Proposes Him: ‘Single to Main Bhi…’

Hrithik Roshan Reacts as Elderly Lady Proposes Him: Hrithik Roshan is revered by his fans across all age groups. The actor has a huge mass following among movie buffs globally. He has proven his metal as an actor in films like Vikram Vedha, Super 30, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar and Lakshya. He has also given the biggest commercial blockbusters like War, Krrish 3, Agneepath, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, Krrish, Koi…Mil Gaya and his debut Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. Apart from his acting prowess, Hrithik is often compared to Hollywood actors because of his Greek God looks. Recently, the actor was surprised at a public event when an elderly lady proposed him.

In the viral video shared by Reddit, the lady can be seen saying, “Main aapki bahut Badi fan hu… Ishq mein bolte hai main kayal hu…. Aur aap pe main ghayal hu. Par kya karu… main bahut pehle paida ho gayi warna shaadi main aapse karti. (I am your biggest fan…I am just bowled over and mesmerised by you…I am the victim of your love. But what can I do? I was born long ago, otherwise I would have married you.” When Hrithik asks her if she is married, she says yes. The Fighter actor then gives a sweet yet funny reply and states that, “Problem wo hai. Yeh (age) inka problem nahin hain. Single toh main bhi tha (That’s the problem, that she is married. Age is not an issue. Even I was single for a long time).

The actor recently confirmed War 2 with Jr NTR on his birthday in a witty tweet. Specualtions are rife that Kiara Advani and Sharvari Wagh could play female leads in the YRF (Yash Raj Films) spy actioner. Hrithik’s next release Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.

