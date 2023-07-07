Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad to Get Married This Year Heres The Truth

Home

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to Get Married This Year? Here’s The Truth

Hrithik-Saba to Get Married This Year: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. The duo is often spotted together during dinner dates and parties. Though the couple hasn’t spoken much about their relationship in media, they keep posting their goofy and romantic pictures on social media. Hrithik and Saba often write mushy and heartfelt captions dedicated to each other. Despite of not being much vocal, the power couple never shies away from posing in front of the paparazzi. Ever since his separation with his ex-wife Suzzane Khan, Hrithik has never spoken about remarrying or getting into a relationship. However, reports by multiple media outlets claim that the actor might be planning to take his relationship with Saba to the next level.

HRITHIK ROSHAN AND SABA AZAD TO TIE THE KNOT SOON?

Speculations are rife that the Rocket Boys Season 2 actress is serious about her relationship with the Vikram Vedha actor. Saba has also got acceptance from the Roshans and she shares close bond with Hrithik’s mother Pinky, sister Sunaina and his cousin Pashmina. She often attends the family get together and birthdays where she is clicked along with the Roshan family. In a short span of time Hrithik and Saba are giving major couple goals with their emotional and fun Instagram posts. On Hrithik’s 49th birthday, Saba penned a heart-touching note along with the actor’s picture. She captioned it as, “t’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, every day, in so many ways. The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be – for ever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned ♥️♥️ Note – To the wayward grammar enthusiast – I err at will – try, do, not to get your knickers in a twist.”

Hirthik and Saba have now decided to commence the journey of companionship. The duo might get married soon, as reported by Zoom TV. Neither of them has confirmed the reports so far. Nor has any family member or close relative of the couple hinted about any wedding plans.

