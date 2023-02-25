I Dont Know Why And How

Home

Entertainment

Anees Bazmee Breaks Silence on Akshay Kumar Doing Hera Pheri 3 After Rejecting it First: ‘I Don’t Know Why And How’

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says he is out of Hera Pheri 3 because he didn’t like the script that Firoz Nadiadwala shared with him and at that time, even Akshay Kumar didn’t like the story. The director says he doesn’t know why Akshay has come on board now.

Anees Bazmee Breaks Silence on Akshay Kumar Doing Hera Pheri 3 After Refusing it First ‘I Don’t Know Why And How’

Anees Bazmee on Akshay Kumar joining Hera Pheri 3: Director Anees Bazmee says he doesn’t know why Akshay Kumar said yes to doing Hera Pheri 3 after refusing it in the first place. The director, who was offered to direct the film, spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed why he said no to helming it. Bazmee mentioned that the story is paramount for him and everything else comes later, and he never liked the story that was offered to him by Firoz Nadiadwala.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee said, “I met the producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times. He didn’t have much of a story let alone a script. Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jama nahin (the idea he threw at me didn’t sit right with me). Maina na keh diya (I refused to do it).”

AKSHAY KUMAR IN HERA PHERI 3 BUT WHY? ASKS ANEES BAZMEE

The director, whose last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a hit at the Box Office, also commented on Akshay Kumar joining the cast of the film. The actor, at an event last year, clearly said he didn’t like the story of the film and therefore, rejected it. However, earlier this month, he shot with the rest of the lead actors – Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, for an introductory promo. Speaking about the same, Bazmee said, “After I declined the offer, I now hear the film is going to be directed by someone else (Farhad Samji). Akshay Kumar who was totally opposed to doing the film without a proper script has apparently agreed to come on board. I don’t know how or why. Only he will be able to tell. Speaking for myself, I am not part of that project anymore.”

ANEES BAZMEE REVEALS HE OWES MONEY TO HERA PHERI 3 PRODUCER FIROZ NADIADWALA

The director also agreed that there are some monetary issues as well but that’s not important when only the script matters to him. When asked if he owes Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala any money, Anees Bazmee said, “Yes, that too. But if I had liked the story idea I would have probably gone ahead. Lekin aisa kuch ttha hi nahin (there was nothing to tempt me to do the film).”

The director is now working on a new film which will feature Shahid Kapoor. He said he’s in the last leg of finishing the screenplay and an announcement will be made soon.

Your thoughts on Bazmee’s statement? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Hera Pheri 3!











