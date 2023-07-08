Home

‘I Don’t Think That Magic Can Happen Again’: Kajol On Her Old Films

Kajol talked about the changes that her character ‘Simran’ from DDLJ will have if remade now. The Lust Stories 2 actress believes that the magic of old films cannot be replicated in today’s age.

Kajol is set to appear in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. (Credits: Instagram)

Remakes have become a trend in Bollywood, whether it’s about recreating a classic song or an iconic movie. This has led to polarising opinions amongst fans. Some adore the new rendition while others are unable to connect with the recreated version. Recently, Kajol gave her opinion on the matter in an interview with Pinkvilla. She was asked about which character from her old movies she would want to play and make a spin-off on. The Lust Stories 2 actress had an interesting take on the issue. Kajol said that the magic of her old movies cannot be replicated.

What Kajol Said On Remakes

According to Kajol, a lot has changed with time and movies and characters that were great for the era they released in will not find the same success in this day and age. The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge fame actress said, “Honestly, what I believe about all the movies that I have done so far- which you consider iconic- were made in that time, with those people, and they cannot be replicated. And I don’t think that magic can happen again.”

Kajol on DDLJ’s Simran

Kajol remembered Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and her character ‘Simran’ and how she would have changed with time. Kajol said Simran would have changed as it has been more than 20 years she has been living with Raj in London. According to the actress, Simran would be “kick-ass.” Kajol jokingly commented, “She’ll be like Bauji’s gone now, mom’s gone now. Because Bauji can’t be alive now, so Bauji to gaye.”

Kajol and Shahrukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is probably one of the most-watched movies in Bollywood. The film was screened for over 20 years at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. It has gained a cult following since its release.

Kajol’s Upcoming Projects

Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2. Her next venture will be marking her debut in a legal drama web series. She will be featuring in Suparn Varma’s The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha which is an adaptation of the American drama series The Good Wife. The series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14. The Trial stars Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh.















