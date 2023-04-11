Home

In Zeenat Aman’s Letter to Parents, Words of Wisdom, And Tons of Advice: ‘I Hear People Rejecting Their Kids For Their Sexual Orientation…’

Zeenat Aman addresses the parents and asks them to love their kids and not make their choices for them. She advises the parents to not judge their kids for their sexual orientation, choice of profession, or desired partner. Read her beautiful post here.

Mumbai: There’s a new Zeenat Aman that people have discovered via social media. The veteran has recently joined Instagram and her beautiful posts simply give a glimpse into how she looks at the world, and all that is so fascinating. On Monday night, the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with her two kids – Zahaan and Azaan. In the caption of her post, she talked about parenting and how kids are not supposed to veer towards ‘perfection’ but are only supposed to be ‘loved’.

Zeenat shared that it upsets her when parents today abandon their kids because of their choices in life. She said should simply accept their kids and let them grow and live their lives their way. A part of her lovely caption alongside the photo read, “When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to (sic).”

FROM ZEENAT AMAN TO PARENTS…

She went on to talk about the responsibilities of adults and how not many things that seem important today simply don’t matter in the bigger picture. Zeenat wrote, “So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don’t beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher’s note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don’t owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance (sic).”

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor further gave an anecdote about the photo that she shared. She revealed that this picture was clicked when her elder son, Azaan, was three years old and the younger son, Zahaan was not even one. The photo was clicked by Gautam Rajadhyaksha who was a legendary photographer. Check the full post of the veteran actor here:

Zeenat received many supportive messages in the comments section of her post. While Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter simply wrote, “Well said, as always xx (sic),” Archana Puran Singh wrote a long note in the comments agreeing with what the whole thought. She wrote, “I’m discovering a new Zeenat through your posts now Z ❤️ Love what you wrote here! And right from when you were carrying Azaan… motherhood was a role you were born to and revelled in. I totally agree with your advice to young patents: enjoy every moment with your kids for they grow up all too soon!💖 I do so look forward to “reading” your Instagram posts Zeenat. Much love ❤️ (sic).”

Zeenat joined Instagram on February 11 this year. The actor has been constantly posting her thoughts about life, and career, and also sharing never-seen-before pictures from her days in the industry. Each post brings a certain sense of nostalgia with it and the fans are definitely loving it all. Your thoughts on her latest post about parenting?











