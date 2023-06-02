I Love You Teaser: Rakul Preet Singh Stars Opposite Pawail Gulati in Romantic-Thriller

Menu
The teaser of the upcoming film ‘I Love You’ initially talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of falling for someone, and soon twists into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions.

I Love You Teaser: The teaser of the upcoming thriller film ‘I Love You’ was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser initially talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of falling for someone, and soon twists into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in the lead and has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan of ‘Godavari’ fame. Talking about the film, Nikhil said: “I Love You is a special film for me for many reasons. I collaborated with the wonderful Rakul and Pavail who have over the making of this film become close friends of mine.”

He further mentioned: “It is also produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose who ensured that we get to make exactly the film that we set out to make. And lastly, it has found its home at Jio Studios with whom I share a very special relation, as I also did Godavari with them and it’s a place very close to home for me.”

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is a Athena Production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal and Gaurav Bose.

The film will soon drop on Jio Cinema.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.










Source link

