Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Namashi on Making Bollywood Debut With ‘Bad Boy’: ‘I Remember Standing With 40 Other Boys in Line’

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi speaks on making his Bollywood debut and struggling his way into the industry despite being the son of a celebrated actor.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty‘s son, Namashi Chakraborty is making his Bollywood dreams come true with ‘Bad Boy‘. Co-starring another debutant, Amrin, the film is a romantic comedy, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi with a special appearance by Mithun Da himself. In an interview with india.com recently, Namashi spoke at length about growing up in a filmy household and how he saw the ups and downs of his father’s journey in the industry.

Both Namashi and Amrin are confident about their work and what they have learnt from their first experience on the sets. In the interview, both actors explain how they have struggled their way through getting the first film. Speaking about the title of the film, Amrin said, “The title is fresh. It’s not like any other movie title. It’s like the title of a Rajkumar Santoshi movie – on the lines of ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani‘ or ‘Andaaz Apna Apna‘. ‘Bad Boy‘ really registers in your head easily.”

Namoshi, who is making his debut at 30, talked about standing in lines for auditions and bagging a film on his own merit. He told us, “Mumbai has people coming in everyday. It’s not the star kids competing with each other. I remember standing with 40 other boys in Mumbai’s Araam Nagar, very proudly – I am not complaining. The competition was never a Varun or a Ranveer. The competition was with those boys and all of them were talented, good-looking, and committed boys. That was my reality check then. It didn’t surprise me because I come from a family where my father struggled for years. He didn’t have a hose in Mumbai. Today, he is one of the highest taxpayers in the country.”

Namashi also spoke about his father’s friendship with Salman Khan and why he didn’t believe in debuting with a film supported by the superstar who is known to give launchpads to star kids in the industry. The actor’s film ‘Bad Boy’ is releasing this week – April 28, and facing a Box Office clash with ‘PS-2‘. Scroll up and watch the full conversation!







