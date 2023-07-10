Home

An Upset Hema Malini Reveals Director Asked Her to Unpin Her Pallu During Scene: “I Said Saree Niche Gir…”

Hema Malini reveals a harrowing experience from shooting a scene in a film when the director asked her to unpin her saree pallu. Read on.

Hema Malini’s latest interview: Actor Hema Malini has now opened up on the incident when a director wanted her to not pin her saree pallu during a scene. The veteran movie star was speaking in an interview when she talked about how filmmaking has become more challenging these days and earlier, things weren’t this difficult. She remembered being at the centre of a scene wearing a saree when her director stopped her from pinning her saree pallu to her shoulder.

In an interview with Lehren, the Dream Girl of Bollywood said, “He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘saree niche gir jayegi‘. They said ‘that’s what we want’.” The popular actor looked visibly upset as she narrated the incident.

When Hema Malini Was Offered ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’

In the same interview, Hema talked about being offered Raj Kapoor’s ‘Satyam Shivan Sundaram’. The actor said everyone knew she wouldn’t do such a film and yet Kapoor came to her to pitch the script. The film, which ultimately starred Zeenat Aman, included many bold scenes and required the actress to wear certain kinds of outfits. Hema was apprehensive about doing the same and therefore, she never accepted anything like that in her career.

Talking about the film, she said, “He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it.” The actor’s mother Jaya Chakravarthy was sitting near her when she was asked to work in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ and she nodded her head in dismissal to help Hema made her decision.

Hema is regarded as one of the most beautiful and respected actors in the Indian film industry. She debuted in the industry in the year 1963 with the Tamil film ‘Idhu Sathiyam‘ and went on to work in around 150 films, and also directed two films. Her last appearance in a feature film was in 2020. The actor is currently working as an MP in Mathura for the BJP.

