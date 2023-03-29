Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Called Dusky Actress: ‘I Was Lightened up in Kismat’

Priyanka Chopra also recalled the time when her skin tone was lightened in the film Kismat, also featuring Bobby Deol.

Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Called Dusky Actress: ‘I Was Lightened up in Kismat’

Global iconic star Priyanka Chopra has recently opened up on how the Bollywood industry has treated her. In her latest viral interview with Dax Shepard at the Armchair Expert podcast, PeCee talked about having dusky skin and how in several films, whitening creams were used to lighten her skin tone. Sharing her experience, Priyanka Chopra said: “I remember when I joined movies, I was considered dusky, written as the dusky actress and I was like ‘What is dusky? What does it mean?’. Yet, I did a commercial because you are doing a beauty brand. A beauty brand is a really big part of an actress’ trajectory. And all the beauty brands were selling those creams,” referring to fairness creams.

She added, “The commercial was so damaging. I am a darker-skinned girl and this guy comes in and I’m selling flowers and he comes in and he doesn’t even look at me. I start using this cream and I get a job, I get the guy, all my dreams come true and it was like the mid-2000s.”

Priyanka Chopra revealed actresses with lighter skin tone had an advantage. “When I joined the movie business, if you were fair you were guaranteed some form of success or casting but if you were darker, I’m not even that dark, for darker girls it was, ‘let’s lighten you up,’” she shared.

“I was lightened up in many movies. Through make-up and then blasting lighting. There was a song that I still remember. It was called Chitti Dudh Kudi which means a girl who is as white as milk and I ain’t that but I was playing her and I was really lightened up in the movie,” Priyanka said about the song from the film Kismat starring the actress alongside Bobby Deol.

Watch this space for more updates on Priyanka Chopra.











