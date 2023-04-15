IB71 Vidyut Jamwals Action Packed War Film to Release on May 12

Home

IB71: Vidyut Jamwal’s Action-Packed War Film to Release on May 12

Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal’s next ‘IB71’ is all set to hit the big screen on May 12.

IB71: Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal’s next ‘IB71’ is all set to hit the big screen on May 12. Vidyut took to Instagram, where he made the announcement of the release along with a poster. In the image, the actor is seen donning an officer’s look and a sketch of an airplane is made with red. The poster also features Anupam Kher. “A top secret mission that made us win the 1971 war,” is written on the airplane.

Vidyut captioned the image: “The top secret mission is now out! Presenting #IB71 – India’s most confidential mission made us win the 1971 war. Teaser out today.”

‘IB71’ revolves around a two-front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.











