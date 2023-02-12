Ibrahim Ali Khan Parties With Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari And Nysa Devgn at Orhan Home – See Pics

Home

Ibrahim Ali Khan Parties With Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari And Nysa Devgn at Orhan’s Home – See Pics

People love to spend time and party on weekends. Bollywood star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Nysa Devgan, Mahikaa Rampal did the same as they spent their Saturday night partying together. Hosted by Orry Awatramani, the party was attended by Ibrahim Ali Khan (son of Saif Ali Khan), Nysa Devgan (daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol), Palak Tiwari (daughter of Shweta Tiwari), and Mahikaa (the eldest daughter of Arjun Rampal). They were all dressed in their chic attires and posed gracefully for the camera.

For the party, Ibrahim arrived straight from his Pataudi family lunch in a white shirt and black leather jacket. On the other hand, Nysa rocked in pink attire, while Palak looked beautiful in a hot red outfit. Pictures from their fun time together were captured.

Orhan aka, Orry took to Instagram stories on Sunday to post a string of pictures of the star kids. The pictures edited with special effects bore testimony to the fun and wild vibe of the party.

Here’s a look at the star kids party –

Palak and Ibrahim sparked dating rumours as they are often spotted together. On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with Kayoze Irani’s directorial. For his debut film, the soon-to-be actor has reportedly started growing a beard for his character. Palak, on the other hand, will make her debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ka jaan.











