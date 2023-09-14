IICE 2023-A Spectacular Show of Ice Cream Industry in Kolkata

The 11th edition of South Asia’s only ice cream show, the ‘Indian Ice Cream Congress & Expo’ (IICE), concluded in Kolkata which was held from September 13th to 15th, 2023, marking a remarkable three-day event that brought together national and international players in the ice cream industry. Co-organized by IICMA & AIM Events, with HAIER India as its title sponsor, this year’s IICE showcased the latest trends and innovations in the ice cream industry.

Dr. Shashi Panja, the Cabinet Minister of Industries, Commerce & Enterprises in West Bengal, inaugurated the show. Inaugurations by government officials like Dr. Panja often signify official support and endorsement for the event.

Rajesh Gandhi, MD Vadilal Industries Ltd & Chairman of IICMA, extended a warm welcome to all attendees and emphasized the significance of IICE as a platform for ice cream companies seeking to modernize their business operations, explore new technologies, and discover innovative ideas. The annual event has been a grand carnival for the Indian ice cream industry, uniting suppliers and industry professionals from across India, East Asia, and European countries. Gandhi noted the increasing per capita consumption of ice cream and the growing demand for a variety of flavours, leading manufacturers to invest in capacity expansion and innovation. IICE, he stressed, is the perfect platform for fostering creative ideas and collaboration within the industry.

Sudhir Shah, President of IICMA and MD of Scoops Ice Cream, highlighted the rapid growth of the Indian ice cream industry, which has surged from Rs. 9,000 crores in 2016 to Rs. 12,000 crores in 2018, with an annual growth rate of 15-20%. Shah attributed this growth to improving cold chain infrastructure, rising disposable income, and evolving lifestyles in India. Shah also noted the increasing demand for high-capacity machines in the industry, leading ice cream manufacturers in remote areas of the country to automate their processes and expand into tier 3 cities.

Ashish Nahar, Joint Secretary of IICMA and director of Fun India Dairy, pointed out that the rising consumer demand for innovative ice cream products could attract dairy manufacturers looking to diversify their portfolios. He emphasized the role of IICE in facilitating the growth of the Indian ice cream industry and helping it compete with Western countries in terms of technology.

The event featured a knowledgeable seminar and workshops on first two days, with speakers from various sectors of the industry discussing: 1. India Becomes the Most Productive Ground for Global Machinery. 2. The critical importance of technical education and knowledge in the ice cream industry. 3. The exciting journey of vegan ice cream as the next revolution. 4. The innovative methods reshaping the world of ice cream cakes.

IICE, in collaboration with event exhibitors like Bluestar, 2m Cocoa, Barry Callebaut, Morde Chocolate, Kerry Ingredients, TetraPak, Ice Make Refrigeration, VKC Nuts, attracted approximately 150 exhibitors, over 1,000 ice cream manufacturers and industry players, and 20,000 visitors from across India and around the world. The exhibitors included freezing and handling machine providers, packaging companies, equipment suppliers, cone manufacturers, food ingredient producers, cold chain specialists, consultancy services, traders, and raw material suppliers.

Firoz H Naqvi, the show organizer and MD of AIM Events expressed his satisfaction with the growing interest of leading refrigeration companies and foreign participants in the event. He believes that the advanced technology shared at IICE will further benefit the domestic industry, potentially making the upcoming show a global leader in the ice cream industry. Naqvi also highlighted the increased attendance of visitors and exhibitors at IICE 2023 compared to previous editions, emphasizing that the success of such events serves as a barometer for industry growth. He announced that IICE 2024 will be hosted at the Helipad in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with the anticipation of even greater accomplishments.

