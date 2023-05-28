Home

IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan And Alia Bhatt Bag Best Actor Awards, Check Full List of Winners

IIFA 2023: IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2023 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi was one of the most spectacular award ceremonies celebrating Indian cinema. Apart from all the glitz and glamour, the event became memorable for honouring art and thespians. While B-town stars celebrated, performed and cheered for the achievers, it was a grand spectacle at the UAE capital. From energetic performances to latest fashion trends, IIFA had enough moments worthy of capturing for entertainment tabloids and paparazzi. Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn shined at the event. Vikram Vedha, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 were the winners in the awards show.

CHECK OUT HRITHIK ROSHAN’S VIRAL CLIP FROM IIFA 2023:

HRITHIK ROSHAN AND ALIA BHATT WIN BIG AT IIFA 2023

The Vikram Vedha actor gave an inspiring acceptance speech while receiving the Best Actor award from Anil Kapoor and said, “I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here… it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me, which I did not know that it exists. Thank you, universe, and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness.” He added, “I love you guys… I will never take you for granted.” Vikram Vedha is an official remake of the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial of the same name. The original Tamil version starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor Female for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ARIJIT SINGH BAGS BEST PLAYBACK SINGER AWARD FOR KESARIYA

Arijit Singh, known for his soulful singing bagged the Best Playback Singer trophy for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Music composer Pritam accepted the award on his behalf. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and Santanu Maheshwari shared the Best Debut – Male award for Qala amd Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively. Kamal Haasan was conferred with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. The veteran actor who was last seen in Vikram (2022), received a standing ovation at IIFA 2023.

CHECK OUT VIRAL POSTS FROMIIFA 2023:

Here are the highlights of the glitz, glamour, and golden moments of your favourite celebrities lifting the IIFA trophy for their exceptional achievements in Bollywood.

Read more: https://t.co/Aj81Wnua0L pic.twitter.com/YHkyZfx3cc — IIFA (@IIFA) May 27, 2023

CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film : Drishyam 2

: Drishyam 2 Best Director : R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) : Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) : Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha

: Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) : Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

: Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) : Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

: Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema : Manish Malhotra

: Manish Malhotra Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema : Kamal Haasan

: Kamal Haasan Best Adapted Story : Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2

: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2 Best Original Story : Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings

: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema : Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh

: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh Best Debut (Male) : Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala

: Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala Best Debut (Female) : Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner

: Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner Best Playback Singer (Female) : Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

: Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Playback Singer (Male) : Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

: Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Music Direction : Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Lyricist : Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Cinematography : Gangubai Kathiawadi

: Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Screenplay : Gangubai Kathiawadi

: Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Dialogue : Gangubai Kathiawadi

: Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Choreography for title track : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Best Sound Design : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Best Editing : Drishyam 2

: Drishyam 2 Best Special Effects (Visual) : Brahmastra: Part one – Shiva

: Brahmastra: Part one – Shiva Best Background Score : Vikram Vedha

: Vikram Vedha Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling

IIFA 2023 was hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The duo has worked together in Manmarziyaan.

For more updates on IIFA 2023, check out this space at India.com.















