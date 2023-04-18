Ileana DCruz Announces Pregnancy at 36, Fans School Those Asking Whos The Father

Home

Ileana D’Cruz Announces Pregnancy at 36, Fans School Those Asking ‘Who’s The Father’

Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child. She shared the news on Instagram this morning. Here’s how the wolrd reacted.

Ileana D’Cruz announces pregnancy on social media (Photo: Instagram/ Ileana D’Cruz)

Mumbai: Actor Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child. She took to social media on Tuesday morning to announce the news. Ileana, 36, shared a picture of a baby suit with ‘And so the adventure begins’ written on it and also a picture of herself wearing a ‘mama’ pendant to let the world know how excited she is.

The announcement surprised everyone on social media and her good friends and industry colleagues flocked to the comment section to wish her the best for the new journey. A few fans also came in support of her and schooled those asking about the father’s name.

As Ileana dropped the P-bomb online, several social media users commented to ask about the father but many, especially women, wrote back saying that it’s her business and we shall just be supportive of her decision of embracing motherhood. One user commented, “People in comments asking for fathers name are the same ones that don’t believe in single parenthood. You guys didn’t ask Karan Johar who the mother is? Didn’t Ask Raveena when she adopted a girl child, even Sushmita Sen? Tushar Kapoor? Wtf is wrong with you all? She can become mother by any of the means above. Disgusting mentality! (sic)”

Another person said, “Wtf all I see in the comments whos the dad father kon hai. Like F OFF its her business. All you have to do is congratulate and her well being. Stop with the negative comments.. bless you and your child ❤️❤️ (sic).” Check her viral pregnancy post here:

Ileana is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. While the two never made their relationship official, they were often seen on vacations together including the one with Vicky-Katrina in the Maldives.

The actor, who has worked in the movies like Barfi, Baadshaho, Rustom and Main Tera Hero among others, recently released a music video titled ‘Sab Gazab’ by Goldkartz and Badshah. In January, she revealed that she was hospitalised and shared selfies from the hospital bed. Ileana wrote, “What a difference a day make. Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids (sic).” She, however, didn’t reveal the reason behind her hospitalisation.

Our congratulations to the new mother!












