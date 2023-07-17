Ileana Dcruz Finally Reveals Her Mystery Man And He is Not Katrina Kaif Brother Sebastien

Home

Entertainment

Ileana D’cruz Finally Reveals Her Mystery Man And He is Not Katrina Kaif’s Brother Sebastien

Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz shares pictures of her boyfriend from their date night. Check here.

Ileana D’cruz Finally Reveals Her Mystery Man And He is Not Katrina Kaif’s Brother Sebastien

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant with her first bundle of joy, has finally shared the picture of her boyfriend from their ‘date night’. Ileana on Monday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared three photographs with her beau from their date night. She looked like a doll in a red spaghetti dress, the man was dressed in a black shirt and had a beard. “Date night,” she wrote.

The actress did not share details about the man and did not even tag him in the post. Last month Ileana had shared a monochrome blurry picture of herself along with her mystery man and talked about how lucky she feels to be pregnant. She also said that the lucky man has always been by her side like a rock. “And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need at that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

Many people all over were looking forward to every single glimpse dropped by the actress with her partner and today finally the actress has shared a clear picture with her partner and he is not Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. The two were rumoured to be dating each other. They never made their relationship official and were often seen on vacations together including the one with Vicky-Katrina in the Maldives.

In April, Ileana surprised everyone with her pregnancy announcement on social media. A few fans also came in support of her and schooled those asking about the father’s name at that time.

Ileana has worked in the movies like Barfi, Baadshaho, Rustom and Main Tera Hero among others, and recently released a music video titled ‘Sab Gazab’ by Goldkartz and Badshah.















