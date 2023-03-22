Imran Khan Wife Avantika Malik Hints at Divorce in Cryptic Instagram Post

Home

Imran Khan’s Wife Avantika Malik Hints at Divorce in Cryptic Instagram Post

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik hints at divorce on Instagram. The two have been living separately since June 2019.



Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have hit a rough patch in their marriage and have been living separately since June 2019. Now, in a recent Instagram story, Avantika has given a hint at their divorce by sharing a cryptic post. Avantika re-shared a video of pop-star Miley Cyrus dancing to her song. The lyrics “that divorce was the best thing for her” was written on the clip. She captioned the story and wrote: “Not only her…#justsaying.”

Check Avantika’s Instagram story:

Her post comes after Imran made a public appearance holding hands with actor Lekha Washington. The two had worked together in the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Several fan and paparazzi handles shared pictures and videos of the two together. The video shows the duo stepping out of the international airport and heading to their vehicle hand in hand.

Avantika and Imran got married in 2011 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Imara.

Earlier, a source close to the couple revealed that the reason behind their break up Imran’s failed career. The source was quoted as saying, “Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It’s been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that’s it.”











