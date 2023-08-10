Independence Day Special Menu At Chapter 2

This Independence Day visit Chapter 2 to savour the taste of Continental and Chinese preparations. Choose from thea-la-carte or the unlimited lunch and dinner buffet and specially made tri-colour mocktail to your heart’s content. The buffet will offer items like Chicken Mini Breast Cutlet, Prawn Wonton/Prawn Lumpia Roll, Sweet Chilli Potato, Schezwan Fish, Manchurian Chicken, Chicken Stroganoff, Veg Pasta In Tomato Basil Sauce, Exotic Veg With Oyster Sauce, Caramel Custard, Brownie With Vanilla Ice Cream among others.

The a-la-carte menu will have Devilled Crab, Prawn Cocktail, Corn Mushroom Tomato Tart, Mushroom Cocktail, Babycorn Florentine, Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce, Cottage Cheese Steak and a lot more Continental and Chinese options to choose from.

While savouring your favourite items, you will be also able to enjoy to the lilting LIVE performance of

Location:164/1 Maniktala Main Road. Mani Square Mall, 4th Floor, Kolkata- 700054

Timings: 12 noon-10:30 pm

Date:15th August, 2019

Pocket Pinch: Rs630 + GST – For Unlimited Lunch & Dinner Buffet per person

Rs 1000 + GST -For A-la-carte for two persons

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...