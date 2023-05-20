Home

India at Cannes: Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note on His Red Carpet Debut

India at Cannes: Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta recently penned an emotional note on his red-carpet debut with wife Priya Dagar.

Aman Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note on His Canes Debut: The Cannes International Film Festival 2023 has been very special this year as Indian artists and celebs have been gracing it with their presence. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, young actors are also representing India at Cannes 2023. Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Mrunal Thakur’s presence at Cannes has been symbolic of young talent from Bollywood leaving their impact globally. However, this time around, it is not just the movie stars but people from others walks of life associated with the infotainment world. Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta walked the Cannes Red Carpet with his wife Priya Dagar.

AMAN GUPTA PENS AN EMOTIONAL NOTE AS HE WALKS CANNES RED CARPET WTH WIFE PRIYA DAGAR

Aman shared a series of pictures from Cannes 2023 on his Instagram handle. He captioned his post as “THIS IS IT. Proud to be the first Entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don’t even know what God has in store for you. I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I’m living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life. 🙏Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN, so CAN you. ☺️.” The entrepreneur donned a black bandhgala suit as he walked the red carpet. His wife Priya looked graceful as she brought the much-needed panache in her sequinned ice blue gown.

Aman is the Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Indian consumer electronics brand bOAT.

