Home

Entertainment

Indian Idol 13 Mahashivratri Special Episode Leaves Ramdev In Awe Of Contestants’ Talents

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges in Indian Idol 13.

Indian Idol 13 Mahashivratri Special Episode Leaves Ramdev In Awe Of Contestants’ Talents

Indian Idol 13 Mahashivratri Special Episode: Yoga guru Ramdev has been heavily impressed by the beautiful sand paintings depicting the narrative of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati made by Indian Idol 13 contestant Nitish Bharti. Ramdev appeared on the singing reality show for its Mahashivratri special episode. The rendition of “Om Namah Shivay” by another contestant Sonakshi Kar also won him over.

“I was not aware that there was magic happening right around me. The way Sonakshi was singing, and the way Nitish was depicting it was truly magical. The magnificence of Lord Shiva is difficult to translate into art – be it singing or in a picture – but today Nitish Bharti’s work made India proud,” said Ramdev praising Nitish.

Applauding the rendition of “Om Namah Shivay” by Sonakshi Kar, he said, “It was excellent the way you presented yourself as ‘sur ka adhaar’ (foundation of tune).”

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges in Indian Idol 13.

(With agency inputs)











