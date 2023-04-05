Home

Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case Update Injury Marks on Wrist And Strange Liquid in Stomach, Says Post-mortem Report

Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case Latest Update: Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey died on March 26 this year. The actor was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi’s Sarnath where she had been shooting for her new film. Now, as per a report in India Today, the actor’s post-mortem report is out and it reveals the presence of an unknown liquid in her stomach.

The report further reveals that the mucus membrane of Akanksha’s stomach was also choked, and there were injury marks on her wrist. The daily claimed that the report mentioned the existence of 20 ml liquid in her stomach. The post-mortem report added that no trace of alcohol was found in the late actor’s body and she wasn’t in an inebriated state. The mucus membrane could be congested due to the presence of a coercive material, said the report.

AKANKSHA DUBEY’S MOTHER FILES POLICE COMPLAINT AGAINST ACTOR’S BOYFRIEND

Meanwhile, Akanksha’s mother, Madhu Dubey, has filed a police complaint against Samar Singh, who was the actor’s boyfriend, and his brother Sanjay Singh. She has alleged that the two brothers were harassing Akanksha and not letting her work with other people. She also claimed that they owed her tons of money and had even allegedly given her death threats. “Akanksha worked with Samar for the past three years but he did not pay a single penny to her. Dues on Samar had gone above Rs 3 crore. Whenever Akanksha sought her payment, Samar used to torture and thrash her and he also used to harass her whenever she tried to work with other artistes,” she said while speaking to the media.

The Varanasi police are still probing the case while an abetment to suicide case has been registered against Samar and Sanjay. CCTV footage from the hotel premises further revealed that Akanksha had the company of a man named Sandeep Singh on the night of her death. The video allegedly showed the late actor entering the hotel at midnight with him and spending around 17 minutes with her inside.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

