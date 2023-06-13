Inside Karan Deol – Drisha Acharya Roka Ceremony: Couple Cuts Cake; Sunny Deol Dances to Morni Banke

Home

Inside Karan Deol – Drisha Acharya’s Roka Ceremony: Couple Cuts Cake; Sunny Deol Dances to ‘Morni Banke’ – Watch

Karan Deol – Drisha Acharya’s Roka Ceremony: Actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is going to marry Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya. The couple has been making headlines for a long time. On Monday, both their families had a pre-wedding party, also known as Roka, in Mumbai where Drisha was seen wearing a beautiful and subtle yellow saree. She completed the look with a maroon and white choker. An inside video from the event has been circulating online, showcasing a romantic moment between Karan and Drisha as they cut a four-tier white cake together.

Karan and Drisha can be seen smiling and feeding each other cake in the video. Karan was dressed in a blue kurta.

Watch Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s video from their pre-wedding ceremony:

In addition to the lovely couple, the Deol brothers also made an appearance at the party. Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and Abhay Deol posed for photographs outside the venue, creating a rare moment of the three brothers together. Another video from the celebration captured Sunny Deol greeting guests with folded hands.

Furthermore, a viral video from the event showed a guest dancing with Sunny Deol to the popular Punjabi song ‘Morni Banke.’

Overall, the Roka ceremony of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya was filled with joyous moments and has gained attention on social media platforms.

Who is Drisha Acharya?

Drisha Acharya was born to Chimoo Acharya and Sumit Acharya who are a business couple based out of Dubai. Her mother Chimoo is the daughter of Bimal Roy’s granddaughter Rinki Bhattacharya. Drisha is related to the legendary producer from her mother’s side of the family. She did her schooling in Dubai and went to Jumeirah College after which she pursued her higher studies at York University in Toronto, Canada. Drisha was born on February 25, 1991, and is currently working as National Program Manager.















