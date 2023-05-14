Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Arvind Kejriwal Meets Priyanka Chopra, Mika Singh Performs

Home

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Engagement: Arvind Kejriwal Meets Priyanka Chopra, Mika Singh Performs – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra gives an inside glimpse into the intimate engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha that took place in Delhi on Saturday. Check out more photos from the intimate function.

Priyanka Chopra and Arvind Kejriwal at Parineeti-Raghav’s engagement (Photo: Arvind Kejriwal’s fan club/ Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement inside pics: Priyanka Chopra attended her cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony in Delhi on Saturday. The latter got engaged to politician and MP Raghav Chadha in a traditional Punjabi ceremony which was attended by close friends and family members from both sides. After the couple shared the life update on social media, Priyanka took to Instagram to give an inside glimpse into the ceremony that took place at the Kapurthala House in the capital.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a bright green ruffled saree that she paired with a corset blouse and lots of diamond jewellery. She kept her hair middle-parted and straight and added the dash of her signature brown lip as she blessed the soon-to-be-married couple at the intimate function. For Priyanka, it was also a beautiful opportunity to catch up with her extended family members including Parineeti’s parents. In her post on social media, they all found a special mention along with her brother Siddharth Chopra who accompanied her at the ceremony. Priyanka congratulated the couple in the caption of her Instagram post and mentioned how she just can’t wait for the wedding. She wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families❤️ so fun to catch up with the fam (sic)!”

Priyanka’s saree for the special family event was from the designer label Mishru Official. The saree comes with a beautifully sequinned and embroidered corset. The whole three-piece saree set is priced at Rs 78,700 on the website and is named ‘Noemi Saree Set’.

Other inside photos from the ceremony that are now going viral on social media show politicians Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann posing with the soon-to-be married couple. Check these out:

Meanwhile, for their big day, Parineeti and Raghav chose to go subtle and regal in Manish Malhotra outfits. The bride-to-be wore a delicate straight suit with pearl and threadwork. She teamed it up with a vivacious dupatta featuring Kashmiri embroidery. Parineeti further wore diamond and pear jewellery to finish her look and Raghav complimented his bride-to-be in a matching sherwani. They made a handsome pair.















