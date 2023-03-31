Home

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Video: Rashmika Mandanna Burns The Dance Floor With Naatu Naatu Performance – Watch

Rashmika Mandanna goes all big with her performance on the stage of the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony. Check out her viral video as she impresses the fans with her Naatu Naatu dance performance.

Rashmika Mandanna at IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony (Photo: AP/ IANS)

Rashmika Mandanna’s performance at IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna took over the stage at the Indian Premier League 2023 opening ceremony as she entertained the audience with her dance performance. The actor performed to many of her hit numbers including Saami Saami and Srivalli songs from Pushpa.

The actor’s videos from the star-studded show are now going viral on social media. Rashmika wore a golden, fully embellished blouse with a blue and silver skirt. The actor further tied her hair in a cornrow ponytail and wore lots of golden bangles on both wrists. She kept her makeup metallic and impressed the fans with her sizzling performance on the songs. The highlight of her performance remained her scintillating dance moves to the Oscar-winning number ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s RRR which was originally picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA DANCES TO DHOLIDA AND SAAMI SAAMI

Rashmika later danced to the Dholida song from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiwadi and mesmerised everyone with her energetic moves. The girl who’s often considered a ‘national crush’ once again made the audience crush over her cuteness with her performance.

Rashmika Mandanna mam Fabulous as always. Delightful to watch Performance by @iamRashmika mam at IPL Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/7aY0q6wjd9 — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) March 31, 2023

Rashmika Manganna, has spent her whole career dancing for Saami saami hook step 🤡#IPLonJioCinema | #IPL2023OpeningCeremony | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/H3ml14huxX — Chirag Thoogudeepa (@MuraliChirag) March 31, 2023

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony began with host Mandira Bedi introducing singer Arijit Singh who performed to many of his hit Bollywood numbers. The tournament also saw a glamorous performance by Tamannaah Bhatia who moved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava Antava’ on the stage.

Meanwhile, the 16th IPL tournament will see the popular 10 state teams pitted against each other. The teams playing in the 16th edition of the tournament for the next two months include Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, and others. The opening ceremony also saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya unveiling the trophy of the season. Your thoughts on Rashmika’s performance at IPL 2023!











