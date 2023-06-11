Home

Ira Trivedi-Madhu Mantena Get Married in Close-Knit Ceremony, See Wedding Pics

Ira Trivedi-Madhu Mantena Get Married: The much-awaited wedding of B-town finally took place on Sunday as Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in a close-knit traditional ceremony. The pre-wedding party photos from their Mehendi night are breaking the internet. Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were among the attendees. Ira recently took to her Instagram handle to share the photos from her wedding. The couple looked happy in the pictures as they can be seen exchanging garlands as per the rituals. Netizens showered the couple with best wishes.

CHECK OUT IRA TRIVEDI’S VIRAL POST:

IRA TRIVEDI POSTS ROMANTIC CAPTION ALONG WITH WEDDING PICS

Ira took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures where she and Madhu are dressed as bride and groom. The couple look radiant and excited while getting married. Ira donned a pink silk saree along with a gold kamar patti. While Madhu wore a traditional dhoti and a matching white kurta with a pagdi. She captioned her post as, “I’M complete now 🧡.” Ira has known Madhu for a long time and the latter has often attended her Yoga retreat sessions.

Madhu is the producer of popular movies like Ghajini, Ugly, Queen, Masaan and Super 30 to name a few. He is also producing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, as reported by multiple media sources.

Ira is an author, columnist and Yogini who runs her own Yoga academy. She is known for her books like What Would You Do To Save the World?: Confessions of a Could-Have-Been Beauty Queen and Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century. Ira won the Devi Award for dynamism and innovation in 2015. In the same year, she received a UK Media Award for best investigative article dealing with bride trafficking in India. She was also chosen as one of the “BBC’s 100 most influential women in the world in 2017.

