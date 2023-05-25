Home

Is Aryan Khan Part Of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Here’s The Truth

Reports suggest that Aryan Khan will be part of Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic drama.

Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to create buzz around his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the posters of the much-awaited film have been unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday today, speculations that Aryan Khan will make his debut with this film have set social media abuzz.

The speculations around Shah Rukh Khan’s son being a part of the film started after Karan Johar dropped a picture with a director’s chair on social media platforms. Accompanying the picture was the caption, “The chair is about to be filled 7 years later. A grand celebration awaits. Stay tuned, we’ll see you tomorrow!” The cryptic post led people to assume that Aryan Khan could be a part of the film.

Fans started reading between the lines as soon as the photo was posted. Many speculated that Aryan Khan was the person being talked about in the announcement. A user took to the comment section to say, “Shah Rukh Khan’s son debut director role movie, I guess.”

Another person commented, “Aryan Khan!”

On the other hand, some guessed that the announcement was regarding Karan Johar’s comeback as a director. “Isn’t it about Rocky Rani ? Karan directed it. So he is probably talking about that only,” a comment read.

Filmfare has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son is a part of the movie. “Aryan Khan has indeed signed the film, however, whether his work is in front or behind the camera is yet to be revealed,” a report said.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Look:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s first look has been unveiled and the film is slated to release on July 28. The movie features Gully Boy actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

A day ahead of the launch of the first look, Karan Johar had posted a video on his Instagram account that showcased glimpses of the films he has directed over the course of his career. He revisited his journey as a director to mark 25 years of his successful career in the industry.

“I almost wished you for ur bday!” wrote Kajol, who shares a warm bond with Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt reacted with a couple of sun emojis.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

Karan Johar is making a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, which encouraged Karan to gear up for the period drama Takht. Aryan Khan was earlier believed to join Takht as an assistant director but unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Speculations are rife that Aryan has taken charge to write a web series, titled Stardom, which is likely to release on Netflix.















