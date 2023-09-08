Isckon Kolkata Celebrates Janmastami

By Grishma Jajoo:- May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi. Is a time of celebration, devotion, and introspection. It serves as a reminder of Lord Krishna’s timeless message, inspiring people to live morally upright, compassionate, and devoted lives.

Our volunteers at Iskcon distribute copies of Bhagwad Gita to spread the teachings of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janamashtami in Dwarka.We celebrate this auspicious festival for 4 days. We organize several events and competitions to make this celebration even more special and extraordinary. Various schools of Dwarka participate and perform dramas on the pastimes of Lord KrishnaTo celebrate this auspicious moment of the Lord’s birth, the festivities continue till midnight, when the Maha-Arati is performed to conclude the day’s celebrated .Janamashtami at Iskcon Kolkata and fill your life with lots of blessings of Lord Krishna.

