ITC Savlon presents an ode to the most caring hands!

Renowned for its effectiveness in germ protection, ITC Savlon unveils the Next-Gen of handwashing with its 90% Natural Origin content^ portfolio. With vibrant New Packs replete with New Benefits, Savlon Handwash continues to promise it’s Trusted Germ Protection along with skin friendly benefits of soft, moisturized hands and a ‘No Nasties’ formulation devoid of Parabens, Silicones, Triclosan and Triclocarban.

Crafted with 90% Natural Origin Content^ and ingredients like Orange Essence, Aloe Veraand Herbal Essence, there are 3 variants designed for individual preferences-

· Savlon Deep Clean Handwash’s specially designed quick lather- quick rinse formula. A first from Savlon, this variant protects from Superbugs too. The wash-off feels squeaky clean with a refreshing citrus scent.

· Savlon Moisture Shield Handwash makes hands feel soft and moisturized, leaving a gentle floral fragrance.

· Savlon Herbal Sensitive Handwash’s pH balanced formula is clinically tested to be mild on skin to care for sensitive hands.

Post the pandemic, the changing needs of an evolving Indian consumer were observed through in-depth consumer interactions backed by digital trends identified by the in-house Consumer Insights Sixth Sense team. While germ protection remained core, the new age Indian consumer now sought benefits beyond protection and had actively started seeking out solutions that were skin friendly, had natural content and cared for their hands. Having been at the forefront of innovative design and disruptive thinking rooted in consumer centricity, it was time for ITC Savlon to redefine the norms once again.

Savlon unveils the new handwash packs as a fitting tribute to hands that care. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, India, the film is a lyrical narrative that pays homage to hands that care and nurture, especially a mother’s hands, beautifully weaving in the importance of care and protection. It is an emotional and sensorial experience through visuals that resonate with every individual.

Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/UpNuqwL_2Gw.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “We have often heard that change is the only constant and we believe that the emotions of love and care are the only constants that have not changed since time immemorial. Savlon unveils its refurbished new portfolio of Handwashes as a homage to hands that care and nurture. It continues to leverage sharp consumer insights to address consumer needs and is at the forefront, driving purposeful innovation. In a refurbished look, the portfolio of Savlon handwashes highlights the design and skin friendly formulation with 90% natural origin content to enable protection and care for hands that nurture and care.”

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, adds, “When there is a baby at home, the mother’s hands end up becoming super-hands for the baby’s care and nutrition. They are constantly in high-performance mode for every small and big task revolving around the baby. In this phase, we realized that our handwash with its high-performance credentials could play a vital tole in ‘caring for the hands that care so much.’ In bringing alive this vision, our team of Fritz and Jayesh, were so ably partnered by our talented director Afshan, who has captured the heart of this idea beautifully in the film.”

The new refreshed packs are available nationally in retail stores, online and on ground near you.

^Basis Applicable Standards.

