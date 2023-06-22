Jad Hadid Reveals He Was Left At Neighbour

Home

The latest episode of the reality show saw Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha sitting together and talking about each other’s lives.

Jad Hadid made some startling revelations about his childhood.(Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. The show, which premiered on June 17, has witnessed a few interesting contestants moving into the most controversial house. While the contestants like Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani and Avinash Sachdeva are carving their way into people’s hearts, Lebanese model Jad Hadid is making many of us go ‘Uff’ with his incredible physique and pragmatism. Recently, Hadid opened up about his life during a heart-to-heart conversation on the show. He spoke about the time his parents left him at their neighbour’s doorstep.

The latest episode of the reality show saw Hadid, Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha sitting together and talking about each other’s lives. When Cyrus asked Hadid about his survival story, Hadid shared how he was left alone in his childhood.

What Jad Hadid Said

Talking about how he was baptised, he shared, “When my father came back after spending some time with my mom, she got pregnant. After I was born, he took my papers to the municipality, my mother’s condition was to Baptise me, he went off and travelled to different locations. When I was born he was not around and my mom baptised me and she named me. She thought he would never return, it was 1984, there were no phone calls. He came back, took my papers and saw the church papers which mentioned that I was baptised. She named me Jad which is a very common name and doesn’t belong to any religion. He went to the court, came back home, tore off all of her documents, threw out my paper, gave her divorce, packed his bags and left. He did all this in one day.”

Jad went on to reveal that his mother dropped him at a neighbour’s house assuming that his father had come back. He met his mother after 17 years. He added that he stayed in a room for a week and ate garbage and leftover food thrown away by the people at the restaurant across the street. Jad said, “The restaurant people would throw all the leftovers by the end of the day. I would go down, pick up whatever I want and then go back. One day one of the neighbours, who owned a library, saw me and he freaked out and started yelling that how could my mom leave me out. He came, he took me by my hand and knocked on the door and nobody opened. Basically, my dad had sold the house in a few hours.”

Jad Hadid’s Reunion With His Mom

Pooja then asks him how he met his mother to which he replies that he looked out for her and it was very dramatic as she fell down when he told his mother who he is. Hadid also said that he gets goosebumps talking about it that how his mother thought he was never alone but with his dad all the time.

Hadid went on to share that his mother died a few years after they met while his father passed away 10 years back. Hearing this, an emotional Pooja hugged Hadid and praised him for his strength.
















