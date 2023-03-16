Home

Exclusive: Jamtara Actress Aksha Pardasany Has Huge Crush on Prabhas| Interview

Actor Aksha Pardasany, renowned for her amazing work in Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayera and Kathmandu Connection opens her heart out in a chatty, fun conversation for her upcoming film ‘Shubh Nikah’ and more. Watch!

The Star Cast of The Film ‘Shubh Nikah’ recently made an appearance on India.com with Onam Gupta. Actress, Aksha Pardasany who has predominantly worked in Telugu, Malayalam films and also in popular Netflix series Jamtara and Kathmandu Connection, opened up about her sudden popularity through OTT, North vs South debate and whom she admires the most in the film industry. The actress reveals she has a massive crush on South actor ‘Prabhas’ and is dying to work with him next.

Also, the lead actor and debutant Rohit Vikkram spoke about his first-ever experience of working in Bollywood. And actor, Arshu Sandhu revealed how it felt to act in and produce a movie together. To know more, Watch this fun, chatty conversation in between the trio.



