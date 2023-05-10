Home

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Intense Look as IFS Officer From Upcoming Film ‘Ulajh, See Pics

Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Take a look at Janhvi here!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Intense Look as IFS Officer From Upcoming Film ‘Ulajh’ Revealed, See Pics

Actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as an IFS officer in her upcoming film Ulajh. On Wednesday morning, the actress took to Instagram to share the details of her new film Ulajh. Janhvi Kapoor also shared a series of pics of her look with a caption, “The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy. #Ulajh – Shoot begins at the end of the month 🎬”. Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Excited to be a part of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor said, “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria said, “In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it. In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.”

Celebrating their recent success with films like Badhaai Do and Doctor G last year, Junglee Pictures is all set to enter 2023 with an exciting slate of films from various genres starting with, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, ‘Dosa King’, and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.















