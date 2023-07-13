Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Jawan New Poster Creates Fan Frenzy as Shah Rukh Khan Rocks a Bald And Brawny Look

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Jawan New Poster Creates Fan Frenzy as Shah Rukh Khan Rocks a Bald And Brawny Look – Check Twitter Reactions

Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans during his regular #AskSRK session as he dropped a brand new poster of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ debuting a bald look.

Jawan New Poster Creates Fan Frenzy as Shah Rukh Khan Rocks a Bald And Brawny Look - Check Twitter Reactions
Jawan New Poster Creates Fan Frenzy as Shah Rukh Khan Rocks a Bald And Brawny Look – Check Twitter Reactions

Jawan new poster: Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans in a chatty interaction on social media on Thursday. The actor, at the end of his #AskSRK session, dropped a brand new poster of his upcoming film ‘Jawan‘ and got the internet talking. The superstar is seen rocking a bald look on the new poster, a glimpse of which was also revealed in the special prevue of Jawan which was released earlier this week to a blazing response on social media.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh in the titular role, translated to ‘soldier’ in English. He is joined by many fabulous actors in the movies including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathy, Thalapathy Vijay, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra among others. Speculations are rife that even Kiara Advani makes a special appearance in the film.

As seen in the Jawan new poster, SRK poses in a red denim shirt worn above a rusty grey t-shirt. He holds a pistol in one hand and a small gun in another. The actor wears a pair of black shades with his full bald avatar. He looks menacing. Check out Shah Rukh’s tweet with the new poster here:

The fans on Twitter broke into a celebratory mode as SRK dropped the new poster of Jawan on social media. One user shared the poster and tweeted, “All Time Blockbuster Jawan Loading 💥 #Jawan #AskSRK (sic).” Another wrote, “The Man who has the best Hair can also nail in Bald Look. #ShahRukhKhan Badass Poster!! #Jawan (sic).”

Jawan is expected to beat the records set by SRK’s Pathaan earlier this year. The film, slated to release on September 7, is getting bigger every day and the actor is only adding more buzz to the hype with his posts and fan interactions. Jawan is loading… Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!










Source link

Previous article
Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Reveals Why The Film Shows World War II Reference And Not Jallianwala Bagh
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights