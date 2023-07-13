Home

Jawan New Poster Creates Fan Frenzy as Shah Rukh Khan Rocks a Bald And Brawny Look – Check Twitter Reactions

Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans during his regular #AskSRK session as he dropped a brand new poster of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ debuting a bald look.

Jawan new poster: Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans in a chatty interaction on social media on Thursday. The actor, at the end of his #AskSRK session, dropped a brand new poster of his upcoming film ‘Jawan‘ and got the internet talking. The superstar is seen rocking a bald look on the new poster, a glimpse of which was also revealed in the special prevue of Jawan which was released earlier this week to a blazing response on social media.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh in the titular role, translated to ‘soldier’ in English. He is joined by many fabulous actors in the movies including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathy, Thalapathy Vijay, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra among others. Speculations are rife that even Kiara Advani makes a special appearance in the film.

As seen in the Jawan new poster, SRK poses in a red denim shirt worn above a rusty grey t-shirt. He holds a pistol in one hand and a small gun in another. The actor wears a pair of black shades with his full bald avatar. He looks menacing. Check out Shah Rukh’s tweet with the new poster here:

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

The fans on Twitter broke into a celebratory mode as SRK dropped the new poster of Jawan on social media. One user shared the poster and tweeted, “All Time Blockbuster Jawan Loading 💥 #Jawan #AskSRK (sic).” Another wrote, “The Man who has the best Hair can also nail in Bald Look. #ShahRukhKhan Badass Poster!! #Jawan (sic).”

When you feel you have seen enough, @iamsrk drops another banger of a poster🔥 #Jawan is getting better day by day! pic.twitter.com/TpHSSwJCai — काली🚩 (@SRKsVampire_) July 13, 2023

FDFS with bald look should be the trend. Mass hair cutting ceremonies should be held before release to increase the hype! Would you as a fan be interested in this? If we get enough ayes, we will hold something like this at @SRKUniverse #Jawan pic.twitter.com/R7UWVDi8ME — Hipster 🫂 (@Hipsterrrific) July 13, 2023

KING #ShahRukhKhan has shown more versatility in #Jawan film alone than most of his contemporaries in their whole career pic.twitter.com/E0SylrP1j6 — R0nit ² 🎬 (@iSrkzRonit) July 13, 2023

He can do both with same kind of perfection. #Jawan This & This as well pic.twitter.com/QHWxqWxqDa — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) July 13, 2023

JAWAN – the unstoppable force! #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/KONAknRaGc — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 13, 2023

Jawan is expected to beat the records set by SRK’s Pathaan earlier this year. The film, slated to release on September 7, is getting bigger every day and the actor is only adding more buzz to the hype with his posts and fan interactions. Jawan is loading… Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!















