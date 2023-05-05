Jawan Postponed Shah Rukh Khans Action Thriller Not to Release on June 2

Home

Jawan Postponed: Shah Rukh Khan’s Action-Thriller Not to Release on June 2

Jawan Postponed: Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller directed by Atlee will not release on June 2, 2023. Check out the new release date.

Jawan Postponed: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were all excited for his June 2, 2023, release Jawan directed by Atlee. However, it seems the audiences will have to wait a bit longer to witness the epic actioner on the silver-screen. The film’s announcement teaser created a lot of buzz among netizens as it presented the actor in a fearsome action-packed avatar. Shah Rukh’s recent viral pictures from pre-song rehearsals also broke the internet recently. In the photos he can be seen practicing dance steps with Deepika Padukone who has a cameo in the film. SRK and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry in Pathaan was loved by fans as the movie turned out to be the first blockbuster of 2023. It also turned out to be the biggest commercial hit in Shah Rukh’s movie career. A recent report by Pinkvilla has now stated that the release of Jawan has been pushed.

JAWAN RELEASE POSTPONED DUE TO ONGOING WORK ON ITS VFX

The entertainment portal claimed in its report that “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one.” The reason behind the postponement is the VFX process which is taking longer than expected. Apart from Red Chillies, multiple global companies have collaborated for the visual special effects of the Atlee directorial. The report further added “The team is contemplating on several dates, but they need to be in sync with the VFX guidelines. The dates being considered at the moment are June 29, and all the four weeks of August. In all probability, Jawan will be an August release now, as Shah Rukh Khan and team now want to give adequate time to the VFX. August 11 and August 25 are heavily being discussed by all stakeholders at Red Chillies.”

AUGUST 2023 TO HAVE MULTIPLE MEGA-RELEASES

The release of the film is pushed for August 2023. However, the month is crowded with too many mega releases. So, far it is being speculated that the makers might consider an August 11 or August 25 release. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to release on June 29, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Agnihotri will release on August 11, 2023. Dream Girl 2 and Raula will hit the screens on August 25, 2023. Rajinikanth’s Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10, 2023 as well. The Pinkvilla source opined “The team at Red Chillies is taking everything into account before announcing a certain date. They are committed to bring an uncompromised product and will now announce a date in a way that the film is no more delayed. The talk of delaying had been going on for a while, however, the stakeholders were hopeful on VFX to be complete by early May.”

