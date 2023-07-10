Jawan Purvue: Shah Rukh Khan Debuts Bald Look, Deepika Padukone Does Some Action

Home

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Debuts Bald Look, Deepika Padukone Does Some Action – Watch

Jawan Prevue: The makers of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer finally reveals a full-fledged glimpse of his character and also entertains the audience with a glimpse of Deepika Padukone who makes a special appearance in the film. This is not a trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)

Jawan Prevue: This is not the trailer but a prevue. The makers of ‘Jawan‘ released a special video on Monday morning to give a full glimpse of all the characters from the film. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone can be seen making an entry into the ‘Jawan’ world where SRK is debuting his bald avatar for the first time on-screen.

Jawan Prevue is full of action and swag but no hint of romance is seen on-screen which is an unusual sight for some fans considering the king of romance is leading the film. What truly stands out in the prevue are the whistle-worthy dialogues as SRK says “Main kaun hun? Kaun nahi. Pata nahi. Maa ko kiya vada hun ya adhura ek irada hun. Main acha hun, bura hun, punye hun ya paap hun, ye khud se puchna. Kyuki mai bhi… aap hun (sic).”

The dialogue is succeeded by SRK’s famous ‘naam toh hoga’ line in the background as he appears in his quintessential hero avatar to take over the screens wearing a red shirt. The makers ensure there’s no room for disappointment as they introduce Shah Rukh in a grand manner to the audience.

Watch The Jawan Prevue Here:

﻿

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra in important roles. This is one of the most anticipated films of the year with SRK returning to entertain the fans after the super success of Pathaan which hit the screens as the big Republic Day release this year.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Your thoughts on Jawan Prevue?















