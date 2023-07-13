Home

Jawan Star Vijay Sethupathi To Share Screen Space With Anurag Kashyap In 50th Film Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film, titled Maharaja ,will feature Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty (Natraj). Reportedly, the film’s post-production work is nearing completion.

Vijay Sethupathi will share space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. (Credits: Instagram)

Ace Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi’s fans are in for a treat. The Jawan star has unveiled his 50th project. Vijay Sethupathi has been dominating headlines for his appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Jawan. Now, the actor has revealed the name of his next movie- Maharaja. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also feature in the project, directed by Kurangu Bommai fame Nithilan Saminathan. Mamta Mohandas Natty (Natraj), Abhirami, Arul Doss, Munishkanth, Bharathiraja, Vinod Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Singam Puli, and PL Thenappan have been roped in to play pivotal roles in Maharaja. Maharaja will be jointly produced by Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner The Route and Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios. As per the reports, the shooting has already been finished, and the post-production work is briskly nearing completion.

Vijay Sethupathi Announces Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi, who is all set for his 50th film, shared an announcement poster on his Twitter handle. The poster said, “What goes around comes around.” The caption read, “#VJS50 Titled #Maharaja. Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan.”

Anurag Kashyap On Maharaja

Film lovers might be excited to see Anurag Kashyap facing the camera yet again. Anurag Kashyap also announced the title of the movie on his Twitter handle. “Even the darkness fears his brutal politics. Beware, he’s coming!! #VJS50 Titled “#Maharaja”. Get ready to handle the toughest ones in the game. Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl,” Kashyap wrote.

Even the darkness fear his brutal politics. Beware, he’s coming !! #VJS50 Titled “ #Maharaja ” 👑

Get ready to handle the toughest ones in the game 🦅

Written & directed by @Dir_Nithilan #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/hxvbug59d3 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 12, 2023

Vijay Sethupathi To Star In Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The high-octane action thriller casts Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. Dropping the prevue of the action thriller on Instagram handle, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “It’s Here… #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Projects

Vijay Sethupathi who was recently seen in Raj and DK's web series Farzi. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's highly anticipated directorial Merry Christmas, opposite Katrina Kaif. Additionally, the actor will star in the silent flick, Gandhi Talks. Vijay Sethupathi also has Jawan, Pisasu 2 and Viduthalai Part 2 in the pipeline.
















