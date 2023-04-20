Home

Jeet on Chengiz vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Clash | Exclusive

This action-packed Bengali film is all set to hit the cinemas on the same day as Salman Khan’s Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan .

Set in 1970 Kolkata, Chengiz is a story about the one that ruled the underworld in this vintage city of joy. Bengali actor Jeet starrer movie will hit the theatres on April 21, Friday. This eid might be a treat for movie buffs as Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan is going to be released on the same day as Chengiz. In an exclusive interview with india.com Chengiz star cast Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee talked about Chengiz’s box office clash with Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ji Jaan and the difference between the two movies..

When asked about the same day release, Jeet said, “ There is just one big film, of Salman Khan’s. Humlog ki film itni badhi film nhi hai. Humari industry and house ke point of view se badhi film hai. But in comparison to big budget South movies and Hindi movies, utni badhi nhi hai. ( Our film is not as big when compared to big-budget South Indian or Hindi movies. But it is big from the point of view of our industry, our house.) ”

Jeet revealed that Chengiz is not a big budget movie like Salman’s but is big in terms of their industry. It is a Bengali film that will be released pan India. Bengal is often looked at for producing art house movies but that’s a cliche that needs to go away. There are several other action, thriller, rom-coms being made and Chengiz is one of the first to make a pan India release.

The backdrop of Chengiz Story

Silhouettes of Howrah Bridge, ripples of Hooghly river, honks of yellow ambassadors taxi, Kolkata has a unique vintage charm and this is pretty much how we associate this city of joy with. It is a character that comes alive in different ways and has been romanticised in several movies. But Chengiz has weaved Kolkata with a never seen before like character.

The actors highlighted how the underworld of Kolkata is the USP of the film. Jeet said, “Kolkata ka character apni jagah hai film mai. There are several characters that take you into another world. The way it is weaved is more interesting than how we see Kolkata.”

Chengiz: The One Who Has No Boundaries, No Limits

Directed by Rajesh Ganguly, Chengiz stars Jeet, Susmita Chatterjee, Ronit Roy among others. Set in Kolkata, 1970, the movie portrays the chronicles of the life of Jaidev, played by Jeet and brings out action-packed colours and shades of the underworld in this vintage city. It is one of the few Bengali movies to be released pan India.











