Home

Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Row: Jennifer Mistry Wants Public Apology, Asit Modi Says He’s Not Aware of Any FIR

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal says the makers have been makin baseless allegations on her after her FIR and she wants a public apology from Asit Kumarr Modi now.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Row: Jennifer Mistry Wants Public Apology, Asit Modi Says He’s Not Aware of Any FIR

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah controversy: Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal says the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are trying to create confusion and levelling baseless allegations at her. The actor’s statement comes after Mumbai Police registered an FIR against the makers under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

In her new interview now, Jennifer said she wants a public apology because they have been making mindless allegations against her. She said they called her abusive and then retracted from their own statement by calling her their friend. Jennifer told the Times of India, “They have put so many serious and false allegations against me. If I was so problematic why did they tolerate me for so long? Why was I brought back on the show after Dilkush left it? I want a public apology from them. Why Sohil contradicted his own statement- firstly I’m abusive etc, then I am his close friend.”

The actor quit the show after working for 15 years on it. In her police complaint, she accused Asit Modi, Project Head Sohil Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual harassment at the workplace. While the police registered a case against all there earlier this month, no arrests have been made so far. Meanwhile, Modi, in his latest statement, said he is not aware of any case being filed against him.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the show’s producer mentioned that he has denied all the allegations levelled against him and has spoken to the police. “I deny all allegations and have given my statement to the police. I am not aware if FIR is registered. In any case, the matter is under investigation, hence no further comments,” he said.

Apart from Jennifer, other former actors from the show have accused the makers of harassment, humiliation, and even non-payment of their dues. Actor Monika Bhadoriya who played the role of Bawri alleged that she even saw one of the accused raising his hands at one of the artistes on the sets. Actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Mr Mehta for the longest time, had also filed a case against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi for the non-payment of dues.















