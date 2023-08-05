JIS University signs an MoU with upGrad Campus, Starts MBA in Digital Marketing

JIS University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with upGrad Campus, to offer a Master of Business Administration in Digital Marketing. The program aims to equip students with essential skills to navigate this dynamic environment, enabling them to harness the power of digital platforms, data analytics and emerging technologies.

The two year program will encompass JIS University’s core management curriculum which will ensure a strong foundation in management principles. The program will also train the students in digital marketing which will cover over 720+ learning hours covering over 80 direct marketing tools to upskill them in the rapidly evolving digital world. The program will also include 15+ projects and case studies ensuring a strong focus on experiential learning which will go beyond traditional theories.

The curriculum will also consist of SEO, SEM, Google AdWords, Facebook Ads, PPC, Meta Dashboard, and others to leverage ChatGPT (and other Generative AI) in digital marketing. Integrated marketing communication – how to optimise traditional & digital marketing, web development, public relation skills with integrating business fundamentals with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies, are also included in the course. This specialised program empowers students to stay ahead, adapt to market trends, and become future-ready for the ever-changing business world. Students who complete the program successfully will be awarded an MBA with a specialisation in Digital Marketing from JIS University, and will receive a specialisation certificate in Digital Marketing from upGrad Campus, as well.

One of the core objectives of this collaboration is to provide students with unparalleled job

opportunities. With upGrad Campus’s extensive industry network, the students will be well poised to secure exciting roles in top notch organisations. Employers today are seeking professionals with the right mix of theoretical knowledge, technical expertise and soft skills. This program goes beyond that to address market demands.

By combining JIS University’s academic legacy and upGrad’s innovative pedagogy, this program aims to equip students with the right skill sets to become highly sought after candidates in today’s competitive job market.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director of JIS Group, said, “Digital Marketing holds immense significance and relevance in today’s world, necessitating today’s young generation to upskill and update themselves in the digital landscape. Partnering with upGrad Campus, it’s our endeavour to offer industry aligned programs for students, thereby making them employment ready”.

Speaking on the collaboration with JIS University, Amit Mahensaria, CEO, upGrad Campus said, “We at upGrad Campus are proud of the trust that the JIS Group has shown towards us. Our partnership with JIS University aims to equip students with specialised skills that will make them industry-ready and the launch of MBA Digital Marketing is a testimony of our commitment to this cause.”

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...