Jiya Shankar Breaks Down During Fight With Jad Hadid, Opens Up About Equation With Father

In a recent episode Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar ended up having a heated conversation.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to make headlines with its non-stop entertainment and unexpected shockers in the house. Staying true to its format, drama keeps unfolding each day, keeping the viewers hooked to their television screens. In a recent episode, Dubai-based model Jad Hadid and actor Jiya Shankar ended up having a heated conversation. The two shared a good relationship and had each other’s backs in the past episodes, but they engaged in a fight during the latest captaincy task. Jad Hadid was visibly upset with his housemate. Later, Jiya broke down, and in her vulnerable state, opened up about her equation with her father.

Jad Hadid And Jiya Shankar Argue

Jiya Shankar was assigned the task of choosing the next captain of the house. Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were the two options. The fight between Jad and Jiya started when he felt betrayed that Jiya chose co-contestant Avinash Sachdev over him for captaincy.

Jad Hadid was upset with Jiya Shankar’s decision. He later confided in Falaq Naazz and said, “I was very disappointed, I kept covering her wrongs during her captaincy so that she could stay happy and this is what she gave me for my love and genuineness for her. She chose Avinash above me and she keeps telling me that she loves me the most in the house.”

Falaq Naazz then asked Jiya to not exaggerate the matter and stay calm till Jad cooled down and talked to her rationally.

Jiya Shankar Opens Up On Her Equation With Father

Later, Jiya Shankar went to Jad Hadid to talk things out. She was hurt by the way Jad was behaving. During the conversation, Jiya revealed, “I don’t have a father, and I know what that means. I never call anyone dad, and I have never given that position to anybody in my life, and I gave it to you. She later broke down and admitted, “Jiya Shankar. Shankar is not my father’s name. Shankar is not my last name. I don’t use my father’s name. I don’t use his last name. I am saying this in front of zillion people. So that is how much you meant to me.”

Followed by her breakdown, Jad Hadid consoled Jiya Shankar and mended their relationship. The two hugged it out. Jad mentioned that Jiya holds a special importance in his life and he did not want to lose her. Jiya also got emotional and said, “I never want to lose you, you are family to me.”

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming on JioCinema and Voot from The contestants locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan. Along with this, the show also announced a two-week extension. The finale is now slated to be aired on August 13.
















