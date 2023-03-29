Home

John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: After Passing Monday Test, Keanu Reeves’ Film Does Well on Tuesday – Check Detailed Report

John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Keanu Reeves finally seems to have cracked his way up at the Indian Box Office with the fourth instalment in his action franchise – John Wick. The film is doing fabulous business in the country and has passed the weekday test with flying colours. John Wick: Chapter 4 did decent business on its first Monday and now, the film’s collection remained stable on Tuesday as well – a good sign for any film.

The Chad Stahelski directorial has made a total of around Rs 31 crore nett in India after its five-day run at the Box Office, reported the trade website sacnilk. It opened at Rs 8.75 crore nett here (including Thursday previews) and the weekday collections dropped to Rs 2 crore, which is not a big drop for a weekday business, especially for a film which didn’t expect to have any market in India.

CHECK THE 5-DAY BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 IN INDIA:

Thursday: Rs 2.45 crore (previews) Friday: Rs 6.3 crore Saturday: Rs 8.7 crore Sunday: Rs 8.6 crore Monday: Rs 2.66 crore Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Total: Rs 31.21 crore

Interestingly, not just John Wick: Chapter 4 has emerged as the biggest film for Keanu Reeves in India, it is also the highest-grossing film from the franchise here. The third film in the series was the highest-grossing one until now at Rs 11 crore. What Chapter 4 has collected in 5 days is almost three times what the previous film collected in its lifetime run in India.

The first John Wick film which was released in the year 2014 did negligible business and collected only Rs 1 crore in its lifetime run. The second film – John Wick: Chapter 2 which was released in 2017 also didn’t do much and earned Rs 2 crore. The trend was followed by the third film – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which went on to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise and collected Rs 11 crore nett in its lifetime run. However, John Wick 4 will be taking this to notches higher.

The film still has 2 days to perform well in the market until Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Nani's Dassara hit the screens this Friday. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on John Wick: Chapter 4!












