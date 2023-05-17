Home

Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp Gets Emotional After Receiving 7-Minute Standing Ovation For a Comeback Film, Watch

Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets emotional after a comeback with the historical drama ‘Jeanne Du Barry’. Watch the video.

Johnny Depp poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at Cannes 2023 (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Cannes 2023: Actor Johnny Depp who made a power-packed comeback at Cannes 2023 with the historical drama ‘Jeanne Du Barry‘ received a seven-minute standing ovation for his performance.

According to Variety report, the actor who hasn’t been seen in public since his long court fight with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard in 2022, received an enthusiastic seven-minute standing ovation on Tuesday night at the Cannes Picture Festival’s opening night picture Jeanne Du Barry. Depp held back tears as the audience in the south of France applauded his portrayal as King Louis XV.

Johnny Depp se llena de lágrimas cuando recibe una ovación de pie de SIETE MINUTOS por su regreso a la película Jeanne du Barry en Cannes, un año después de la victoria en la corte sobre su ex esposa Amber Heard. pic.twitter.com/ijGkCtG6aw — (@gilbertronich) May 17, 2023

Maiwenn, the film’s director and star, burst into tears when she briefly took the stage. “I want to share this moment with my lover, producer, and Le Pacte,” she explained. “It was a challenging production to fund… and I’d like to share this moment with my entire crew throughout the theatre.”

Johnny Depp arrived in Cannes to the cheers of thousands of admirers, who held placards outside the Palais and shook as they sought to touch their idol. Many people were able to speak with Depp, who managed the fan queue outside for five minutes before walking the carpet.

People cry, not because they are weak. It is because they’ve been strong for too long.

– #JohnnyDepp. Johnny was given a 7-minute standing ovation.

He held back tears.

I believe people applauded him not just for his talent, but for his 7-year fight for justice.#YesYouCannes pic.twitter.com/APOE8JkFK7 — Pomta✊ (@0517pomta) May 17, 2023

Jeanne du Barry stars Maiwenn as Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class lady in 18th-century France who rises through the social levels and falls in love with King Louis XV. Her working-class upbringing makes her a social outcast at the king’s court. Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, and Pascal Greggory are among the supporting actors.

As per Variety, Maiwenn’s latest sparked debate long before it premiered at Cannes. The film is Depp’s most high-profile engaging appearance since his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard was settled in 2022. Despite the fact that the jury ruled in Depp’s favour, the actor remains on the fringes of Hollywood due to abuse charges that arose during the trial. Thierry Fremaux, the festival’s director, talked to the press ahead of the opening night and addressed Depp’s participation in Cannes.

Fremaux said, “I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule: It’s the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework. If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it.”

“This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France…I don’t know why she chose him but it’s a question you should ask Maiwenn. As for the rest, I’m the last person to be able to discuss all this. If there’s one person in this world who didn’t find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it’s me. I don’t know what it’s about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor,” he added.















