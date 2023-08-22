Joint Health Finance Ministers Meeting concluded in Gandhinagar

Under India’s G20 Presidency, the Joint Health-Finance Ministers Meeting was held in

Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 19 August 2023, Saturday in hybrid mode. The meeting was

attended by Health Ministers and Finance Ministers. It was co-chaired and opening remarks

were delivered by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, and Shri Mansukh Mandaviya,

Minister of Health, Government of India. Along with this, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director

General of WHO gave an update on global health from the perspective of emerging post-

pandemic scenarios.

The meeting witnessed an agreement by the G20 countries to continue to strengthen the

global health framework for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) through

cooperation between finance and health ministries. Apart from this Priya Basu, Executive

Head of Pandemic Fund informed everyone about the activities related to Pandemic Fund.

Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic, G20 countries have focused on ensuring the whole

world has access to safe, effective, quality, and affordable vaccines, treatments, and other

medical interventions. Members have called for a more flexible, equitable framework

equipped to address current global health challenges and future public health emergencies,

especially with equal access to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and small island

developing states (SIDS). A consensus was reached to build a sustainable and inclusive

health system.

During the meeting member countries have committed to strengthen dialogue along the

finance track through the G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force. Furthermore, the G20

countries also acknowledged the importance of digital health and the modernization of health

data in strengthening healthcare systems and making health services accessible and equitable,

including routine immunization, mental health, nutrition, and sexual and reproductive health

services. The Ministers welcomed the Multi-Year Action Plan of the Task Force approved

under the Indian presidency and the report issued by the Task Force. The delegates

emphasized prioritizing the development of climate-resilient health systems, building

sustainable and low carbon/low greenhouse gas (GHG) emission health systems. Delegates

are also committed to facilitating resource mobilization and collaboration for adaptive, low-

carbon sustainable health systems.

Earlier during the G20 Health Working Group and Ministerial meeting, Prime Minister

Narendra Modi had underlined that the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us that health

must be at the center of our decisions. He had said that “time has also made us understand the

importance of international cooperation, whether it is medicine and vaccine distribution or

the return of our people home.” The Prime Minister said, “We must be prepared to prevent,

prepare and respond to the next health emergency”.“This is especially important in today’s

interconnected world. As we saw during the pandemic, health problems spread in one part of

the world can affect all other parts of the world in a very short time.”

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...